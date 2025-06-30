Walpole names Fortnum & Mason CEO as chair

Luxury trade association Walpole has named Tom Athron as its new chair, a role he will take up from July 1. Athron, who currently serves as chief executive of Fortnum & Mason, will succeed Michael Ward, managing director of Harrods, who is stepping down after finishing the maximum tenure of nine years. Ward will continue on in the newly created advisory role of president Emeritus.

In a statement, Athron said of his appointment: “It is a privilege to take on the role of chair at Walpole. I look forward to working closely with chief executive Helen Brocklebank, the board and our members to continue advancing Walpole’s mission to promote, protect and develop the British luxury sector both in the UK and internationally.”

Athron has helmed Fornum & Mason since December 2020, prior to which he served as chief operating officer at MatchesFashion, where he led the global scaling of the business. He had also spent 13 years at John Lewis Partnership, where he held several senior positions, including on the main board.

His appointment at Walpole comes at a turbulent time for the UK’s luxury sector, which has faced impact from the pandemic, the removal of VAT-free shopping, Brexit and other supply chain disruptions. In the organisation’s latest report, ‘Trading with Europe’, it was stated that while the sector is projected to reach 125 billion pounds by 2028, fashion and accessories from the UK experienced a 64 percent decline in exports to the EU.

Walpole thus called on the UK government to mitigate such impact by initiating a number of strategies, including the introduction of a new digital labelling scheme, to join the Pan-Euro-Mediterranean Convention on Rules of Origin, secure a UK-EU Sanitary and Phytosanitary agreement and bring together freight companies to create consistency in trade rules.