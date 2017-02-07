Walpole names new chief executive

Walpole, the association for British luxury brands including Burberry and Alexander McQueen, has named Helen Brocklebank as its new chief executive, effectively immediately.

Brocklebank succeeds Michelle Emmerson who has stood down as part-time chief executive of the luxury industry body after four years.

Most recently Brocklebank established a content consultancy for luxury brands working predominantly with retail and media clients, including Liberty and Boat International, however, the majority of her luxury experience comes from working in publishing on brands such as Hearst’s Esquire and Harper’s Bazaar.

Commenting on her new role, Brocklebank said: “I’m tremendously excited about working with its members to put the business of the British luxury sector centre stage at home and abroad. As Walpole enters its 25th year, there are huge opportunities for British luxury and we have the platform to ensure its quality, value and contribution to the economy is heard and understood.

“Above all, we will bring cohesion and collaboration to develop, protect and promote our sector, showing how its creativity, dynamism, and craftsmanship represent the very best of what Britain has to offer. Thought leadership and representation at the highest possible level will continue to be a priority, whether it be in the complexities of international trading arrangements, the nuances of intellectual property, or the benefits of the free movement of people and the importance of diverse teams.”

Michael Ward managing director of Harrods and executive chairman of Walpole added: “[Brocklebank] brings immense experience within the luxury sector and truly understands the qualities of British luxury. On behalf of the board and our members, I would like to thank Michelle for the significant contribution she’s made over the past four years. Under her leadership, Walpole has gone from strength to strength.

“As Walpole celebrates its 25th anniversary, Helen takes the reins at a time when a strong voice is needed to promote, protect and develop the interests of British luxury. I’m looking forward to working with Helen as she drives Walpole to the next level.”

Image: courtesy of Walpole