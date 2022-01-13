Walpole names top 50 “most influential” people in British luxury

Walpole, the industry body for the British luxury sector, has announced ‘The 2022 Power List’ featuring the “most influential” people in British luxury, who it notes “despite enormous challenges throughout the past two years, have continued to steer the sector to success”.

The list was unveiled at the Corinthia London on January 11 and features 50 winners recognised across ten categories: Tastemakers, Master Storytellers, Creatives, Rainmakers, Connectors, Pioneers, Future-proofers, Custodians, Bright Sparks and Innovators.

The annual list, crafted from Walpole member brands, includes several fashion and beauty names, including Chanel’s Yana Peel, Paolo Cigognini from Alexander McQueen, Harrods director of beauty Annalise Fard, designer Anna Mason and Mulberry’s Rosie Wollacott Phillips.

Recognised as being “at the heart of luxury” as a ‘Master Storyteller’ was Paolo Cigognini, chief marketing officer at Alexander McQueen and Yana Peel, global head of arts and culture at Chanel, while Sabina Savage was named a “creative who sees the world a little differently”.

Listed as a ‘Connector’ for “networking geniuses with an eye for a creative collaboration” was Colleen Caslin, chief executive at diamond jewellery brand Jessica McCormack and Sean Ghouse, director of UK retail at Fortnum & Mason.

Luxury fashion and beauty names listed in Walpole 2022 Power List

While Noble Isle founder Katy Simpson, Pepa Gonzalez and Mike Hoare, co-founders of Pepa & Co, a luxury children’s brand, and luxury womenswear designer Anna Mason were recognised as ‘Tastemasters’ as “influencers with a great network who others look to for advice and inspiration”.

Commenting on the honour, Mason said in a statement: “This award means a huge amount to me. It is an affirmation of what I set out to do every single day as the founder and creative director of Anna Mason London.

“In Walpole my luxury womenswear business has found strength in community and I am delighted that through this platform I have the chance to represent the British fashion industry. ‘Power’ in its literal sense is about acting in a particular way to direct and influence others. That’s a concept I shall hold onto as a voice for British luxury.”

Sunspel chief executive Nicholas Brooke was named a ‘Rainmaker’ along with Annalise Fard, director of beauty, home and fine jewellery and watches at Harrods, for being “business leaders who magically bring the revenue in, ensuring prosperity for their company and the luxury industry”.

Fine jeweller Anabela Chan and Jon Graham chief executive at British fragrance house Miller Harris were recognised as ‘Pioneers’ for “spearheading new business ideas,” and Sylvie Freund-Pickavance, director of strategy and business development at The Bicester Village Shopping Collection, was named among the ‘innovators’ for “inspiring innovation in product, service or management over the past year”.

Honoured for “future-proofing businesses with sustainable initiatives,” were Rosie Wollacott Phillips, group sustainability manager at Mulberry, Harrods corporate responsibility manager Ankita Patel, and Estée Lauder UK and Ireland president Sue Fox.

Margaret A. Macleod sales director at Harris Tweed Hebrides was listed as a ‘custodian’ for championing British-made, alongside Victoria Houghton chief executive at Hamilton & Inches.

While in the ‘Bright Sparks’ category for “driving businesses forward, with creativity and strategic thinking at their hearts,” Walpole recognised Penhaligon’s strategy director Natalie Schober, Melissa Bissett marketing director at Johnstons of Elgin, and Jema Avedian head of brand marketing at luxury goods company Smythson.

Helen Brocklebank, chief executive of Walpole, said: “As we emerge from another challenging year, but one that our members have weathered with creativity and great stamina, it is a complete joy to recognise the talent of the people working tirelessly to further British luxury, applying their creativity, ingenuity, entrepreneurship and sheer graft to making the sector better, more beautiful, more resilient and even more alluring to an affluent, discerning customer.”