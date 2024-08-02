Warby Parker announces two new board appointments

Warby Parker Inc. has appointed Ron Williams as lead director and Brad Singer as independent director. Singer’s appointment is effective August 1, 2024.

The company said in a release that Ron Williams has served as a member of Warby Parker’s board of directors since August 2021. Before that Williams served as the chairman and CEO of Aetna Inc. from 2006 to 2010. Williams is the chairman and CEO of RW2 Enterprises, through which he counsels C-Suite corporate executives.

Williams also currently serves on the boards of Agilon Health, Apree Health and Millennium Physician Group and is a member of the McKinsey external advisory group. He is chairman of The Conference Board and was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Williams served on president Obama’s management advisory board from 2011 to 2017.

“Ron’s deep expertise in transformational leadership is helping Warby Parker lead the way in making the optical industry more customer and patient friendly. Our shareholders and our team are lucky to have such an exceptional and experienced leader as our first lead director,” said Neil Blumenthal, the company’s co-founder and co-CEO commenting on the new appointment.

The company added that Singer previously served as chief operating officer and an investment partner at ValueAct Capital, chief financial officer of Discovery Communications, and chief financial officer and treasurer of American Tower Corporation. He currently serves on the boards of directors of Crown Castle, Inc., Sweetgreen, Inc., and Redfin Corp.

“Brad brings a wealth of experience as a dynamic operator and investor. His strategic vision and leadership will undoubtedly support our mission to scale and create impact, both within our category and beyond. We’re incredibly fortunate to welcome him to the Warby Parker team,” added Dave Gilboa, Warby Parker’s co-founder and co-CEO.