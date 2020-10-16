Watches of Switzerland appoints non-executive chairman

Watches of Switzerland has appointed Ian Carter as non-executive chairman of the board, effective 1 November 2020.

Carter has over 30 years of international and retail experience and has for the past 15 years been CEO of multinational hospitality company Hilton International. He has also worked on the board of Burberry, a position he held between 2007 and 2019.

Senior independent director Tea Colaiannihas has taken over as interim chair and will continue in this role until Carter joins the board.

“Ian's wealth of commercial, business and board experience and knowledge of the consumer, retail and luxury sectors in particular in the US and the UK will be a valuable asset for the Group as it enters the next phase of strategic growth," Colaianni commented.

Carter added: “I could not be more excited about joining the team at this time. After a very successful IPO the opportunities for further growth are outstanding and most importantly, the team led by Brian is clearly energized and focused on delivering world class luxury retail experiences.

“I look forward to working with the Board and Management to further build upon this success.”