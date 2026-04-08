Whistles appoints new design director and commercial director

London fashion brand Whistles has announced two new senior appointments, a new design director and commercial director, to support the retailer’s ambition to drive long-term, sustained growth.

James Blacklock joins as commercial director, a newly created role designed to accelerate Whistles’ commercial momentum, while Mo Riach has been appointed design director, another new role, to shape "the next era of Whistles’ product design".

In a statement, Whistles said that Blacklock brings “extensive experience in product and commercial strategy” to the company, as he has held senior roles at Boohoo and M&Co, and will be “instrumental in delivering the brand’s drive for sustained growth”. He reports to Sally Ambrose, chief product officer at TFG London, the fashion and lifestyle retail group, which also includes Hobbs and Phase Eight.

Riach, who was previously head of design at Topshop, has been brought on as a design director and tasked with sharpening the brand’s design point of view to ensure every collection “feels distinctly, unmistakably Whistles”.

Whistles SS26 campaign Credits: Whistles

Commenting on the appointments, Ambrose said: “James and Mo join us at an exciting moment for Whistles. Their combined experience in commercial strategy and design leadership is exactly what we need to deliver the next phase for the brand.

“Together they will bring the commercial sharpness and design vision to take the brand further and faster. We're thrilled to have them on board."

Whistles has 36 standalone stores and 70 concessions, operating alongside Whistles.com and the brand's 11 online concession partners. The brand is also available at leading department stores in the UK, including Selfridges, John Lewis and M&S, and premium global stores internationally, such as Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom, Macy’s, De Bijenkorf and Brown Thomas.