Whistles names former Topshop design head as creative director

British fashion retailer Whistles has appointed Jacqui Markham to the newly created role of creative director. Markham, who will take on the position immediately, has been tasked with elevating the brand’s design direction and wider creative vision.

Starting off in the industry as a designer at Oasis and Karen Millen, Markham went on to first become design director for Topshop and Topman, before taking on the same title at Asos and Urban Outfitters Europe.

She had also served as a design consultant for Topshop and Studio Jack over a number of years, and had, until recently, reverted back to that role on a freelance basis, according to her LinkedIn.

Markham will report to product director of Whistles, Camille Sullivan, who said Markham’s extensive experience would be “instrumental in driving both the brand and our product offering forward in our next stage of growth”.

In her own statement, meanwhile, Markham expressed plans to “bring a fresh spirit to the brand” by “channelling the visionary ethos set by Lucille Lewin [Whistles’ founder, ed.] and building on the contemporary yet effortless, signature style of Whistles”.

Markham’s appointment at Whistles comes as the brand embarks on a strategic repositioning of its label, with further expansion to focus on key markets in the UK, Ireland and the US.

The brand, which had been acquired by TFG Brands (London) in 2016, already boasts a notable retail network of 37 standalone stores and 76 concessions, and is present at department stores across the UK, US, the Netherlands and Germany.