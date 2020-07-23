White Stuff appoints former Missguided online CEO as non-executive director

British fashion and lifestyle brand White Stuff has appointed the former CEO of Missguided online, Gareth Jones, as a non-executive director.

Jones has also held roles as non-executive director at Moss Bros, as group deputy CEO and COO at The Very Group, and as CEO of Muscle Food.

White Stuff chairman Debbie Hewitt said in a statement: “[Jones] is culturally aligned to the strong customer ethos that permeates White Stuff. His experience will enable him to make an immediate contribution to the company and accelerate our progress online. We look forward very much to working with him.”

Jones added: “I am really excited to be joining White Stuff and to becoming part of a business publicly recognised for its engagement with its people and its customers. There is a significant opportunity to develop both the multi-channel offering of the business and I am looking forward to working with the team to deliver that growth.”

The news comes a week after White Stuff announced it would be cutting 390 jobs across its head office and retail teams as part of its transformation into a more “digitally-driven” brand.