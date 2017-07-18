White Stuff CEO Jeremy Seigal steps down

After four and a half years as the company’s CEO, Jeremy Seigal has decided to retire from his position, said a statement from White Stuff. The company added that Seigal will continue to remain in the role till his replacement is found or December 31, 2017, whichever is sooner.

“Throughout his time as CEO, Jeremy has brought a straightforward and open-minded leadership style to the business. We'd like to thank him for his professionalism, integrity and loyalty to White Stuff,” the company’s spokesperson added to the statement.

The company further stated that since joining White Stuff in 2013, Seigal led the development and growth of the company’s online business, successfully drove the programme to grow the UK store portfolio and expanded the company’s business internationally in Germany.

Established in 1985, White Stuff operates over 130 shops, 45 concessions in the UK and internationally apart from its online platform Whitestuff.com.

Picture:Facebook/White Stuff