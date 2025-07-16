Who is Meryll Rogge? The new creative director at Marni

After several years behind the scenes, Meryll Rogge is stepping into the spotlight. The Belgian designer recently won the Grand Prize of the Andam Awards. She is now taking on the role of creative director at Italian fashion house Marni.

Rogge studied fashion at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp from 2005 to 2008. She also studied law in Namur from 2002 to 2004, where she obtained her bachelor's degree.

Prior to her fashion studies, she interned at Marc Jacobs. Rogge's internship at Marc Jacobs proved fruitful. After her internship, she stayed on as an assistant designer. She later progressed to womenswear designer, as she told Elle Belgium in 2022. After seven years, she returned to Belgium to become head of womenswear at Dries Van Noten.

In 2020, she founded her own eponymous brand. “It felt like a now-or-never moment. I just had to try. As valuable as it is to work for and learn from others, I was done compromising,” Rogge said in the interview with Elle Belgium.

Rogge takes over as the new creative director of Marni

In July 2025, she was announced as the new creative director for Italian fashion house Marni. OTB (Marni's parent company) CEO Renzo Rosso said of the appointment: “We spoke to many strong candidates, but Rogge won us over. She reinterprets Marni's DNA with a sensitive and contemporary eye that encompasses all facets of the brand, from fashion to accessories and communication. I wish her every success in this new role.” Stefano Rosso, CEO of Marni, is also looking forward to the collaboration: “Rogge is an exceptionally creative talent and an inspiring woman. Her vision and experience will play a key role in Marni's future.”

Meryll Rogge SS23 Credits: Meryll Rogge / photo by Vadim Kovigra

Meryll Rogge SS23. Credits: Meryll Rogge / photo by Vadim Kovigra

Meryll Rogge AW24. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight.

Meryll Rogge AW25. Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight.

Rogge's style is characterised by a mix of classic women's evening wear and menswear tailoring, combined with bold and unexpected combinations. This mix creates a contemporary look. Her work appears youthful and joyful.

Meryll Rogge wins the Designer of the Year Award at the Belgian Fashion Awards in 2024. Credits: J. Van Belle

Awards 2021 - Emerging Talent of the Year, Belgian Fashion Awards

2022 - Semi-finalist, LVMH Award

2024 - Finalist, International Woolmark Prize

2024 - Finalist, Andam Award

2024 - Designer of the Year, Belgian Fashion Awards

2025 - Grand Prize, Andam Award