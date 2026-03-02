Who was the founder of River Island, Bernard Lewis?

Bernard Lewis passed away at the weekend at the age of 100. According to reports, the influential British businessman and founder of retail chain River Island was surrounded by his family in his final hours.

Lewis’ interest in retail was established in his youth, when his family owned a fruit and veg stall that he eventually transitioned into a standalone shack during the war. After a period in the RAF, he later entered the textile market, opening The Wool Shop, which sold knitting materials and clothing.

Lewis’ business began expanding further into fashion in response to a heightened demand for women's clothing following the war, with Lewis going on to sell clothing products through both his own site and other retailers, eventually securing him a solid place in the industry.

This culminated in ‘Lewis Separates’, which went on to have branches up and down the country, including a store on Oxford Street. In an effort to garner a broader audience, the chain was rebranded to Chelsea Girl before later, in 1988, becoming River Island.

Since this critical rebrand, River Island has continued to grow, first venturing abroad into Ireland in 1993, before exploring new categories like Kidswear and Menswear, and sponsoring events like Graduate Fashion Week.

The company has been largely led by family members, including Lewis’ son Leonard Lewis and his nephew Ben Lewis. Ben oversaw the company between 2010 and 2019, before handing the reins to Will Kernan, who eventually stepped down in 2022. At this time, Richard Bradbury, another former CEO, returned to the company as executive chair, as did Ben Lewis two years later.

River Island is still privately owned by members of the Lewis family through the Lewis Trust Group, allowing them to remain closely involved with the business. Bernard Lewis was said to have continued working almost full-time up until 96, and was often believed to have done so from the company’s headquarters.

In the present day, River Island has been among a slew of high street retailers facing significant challenges in a volatile market. Last year, the company began drawing up a rescue plan, which, by the end of August 2025, had received court approval, allowing it to slash over 200 job roles and close 33 UK stores.