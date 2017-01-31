Will Smith joins Abercrombie & Fitch as Chief Marketing Officer

Abercrombie & Fitch has appointed Will A. Smith as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer. In that role, the company said, he will be responsible for all brand, creative and digital marketing across the company, reporting to President and Chief Merchandising Officer Fran Horowitz.

"We are delighted to welcome Will to our team," said Horowitz, in a press release, adding, "He is a true marketing talent who has led successful, transformative brand campaigns spanning go-to-market advertising, digital marketing, mobile and customer loyalty programs."

Will Smith makes a move from Caleres to join A&F

For the past nine years, Smith has served in senior marketing roles at Caleres, formerly known Brown Shoe Company. He was elevated to the position of chief marketing officer for Famous Footwear/Brown Group Retail in 2013.

He joined Famous Footwear/Brown Group Retail in 2008. During his tenure, the company achieved rapid ecommerce traffic gains, evolved and contemporized all customer contact strategies and tactics, revitalized a customer loyalty program that now delivers nearly three-quarters of the organization's total annual revenue, improved and elevated the in-store experience, and launched a best-in-class mobile app for Famous Footwear that now has over 1.3 million users.

Furthermore, he played a critical role in the parent company's corporate rebranding initiative that resulted in its name change to Caleres - a modernized identity and improved customer sentiment for the 137 year-old company.

Prior to joining the Famous Footwear/Brown Group Retail, Smith worked for companies such as Kraft, Atlantic Records, and Liz Claiborne, in various brand and marketing roles. These roles included, among others, group vice president of marketing for Liz Claiborne Retail and Footstar Athletic, VP and general manager of Blackground Records/Virgin Records, and vice president of marketing for Urban Music at Atlantic Recording Corporation.

Picture:Abercrombie & Fitch