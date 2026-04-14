Wolf appoints Adam Fried as global director of client development

British luxury accessories brand Wolf has announced the appointment of Adam Fried to the position of global director of client development. The move marks a strategic reinforcement of the company’s international sales and educational infrastructure.

Fried enters the role as a third-generation jewellery industry veteran with extensive experience within the New York Diamond District. His professional background spans both the vendor and retail sectors of the luxury market, providing a comprehensive understanding of the global supply chain.

Strategic focus on retail education

Previously, Fried served as a global trainer at American diamond brand Hearts On Fire. In this capacity, he was responsible for educating international teams on diamond expertise and luxury sales methodologies.

His experience in the retail sector includes a tenure as director of corporate training at American jeweller Hyde Park. During this period, he oversaw training initiatives designed to enhance sales performance and product knowledge throughout the organisation.

Wolf management indicates that this dual expertise in business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) operations will support the brand’s focus on product education and brand storytelling.

Finalising global leadership structure

The appointment is viewed by the company as a pivotal step in its current growth phase. Wolf chief executive officer Simon Wolf stated that Fried represents the final piece of the leadership puzzle for the brand.

“Adam’s experience and long history of running sales workshops across the globe will now infuse the knowledge that the great sales folks on the shop floor need to not only tell the Wolf 190 plus year story but more important why a Wolf is so important to each and every watch and jewellery lover,” Wolf said.

Established in 1834, Wolf specialises in handmade watch winders, jewellery boxes, and travel accessories. The company currently holds the Butterfly Mark from Positive Luxury, an accreditation recognising its commitment to sustainability and environmental standards.