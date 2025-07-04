Wolford appoints Marco Pozzo as deputy CEO

Wolford AG's supervisory board has appointed Marco Pozzo as deputy CEO.

The Austrian apparel supplier announced on Friday that Pozzo will join the management board, effective July 7. The role has a three-year term.

Wolford is still searching for a new chief executive officer after former brand chief Regis Rimbert left in January after only six months. Chief financial officer and interim general manager Andrea Rossi has been in charge of Wolford since then.

In addition to Pozzo, the Wolford management board consists of chief operating officer Ralf Polito, whose mandate was extended until the end of the year in April, and Domenico Giordano, global director of HR.