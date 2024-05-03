Wolford appoints Regis Rimbert as member of the management board

Regis Rimbert has been appointed by the supervisory board of Wolford AG as a member of the executive board for one year with effect from May 6, 2023.

The company said in a statement that as chief transformation officer, Rimbert will support and drive forward the further transformation of the company.

Wolford, founded in 1950 in Bregenz, Austria is represented by 229 mono-brand stores and more than 2,500 retail partners worldwide in around 45 countries.