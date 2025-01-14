Wolford CEO Regis Rimbert steps down

Wolford has announced that Regis Rimbert is resigning from the management board effective January 17, 2025, within a year of his taking over as the company’s CEO.

The company has announced the appointment of current global CFO, Andrea Rossi, as the interim general manager.

Since 2018, both Lanvin Group and Wolford have been owned by Chinese financial investor Fosun, with Wolford sitting under the Lanvin Group portfolio.

In June last year, Lanvin roped in Rimbert in June last year succeeding Silvia Azzali. He had earlier worked for Wolford, holding senior management positions from 2009 to 2013, during which time he significantly drove up the brand's sales and profitability through omni-channel transformation.

In his new role as CEO, Rimbert was tasked to drive the strategic transformation of the company, focusing on international development, enriching product lines, and innovating technology.

Wolford reported a 15.7 million euros decline in the company's first half global sales driven by unexpected delivery problems due to transitioning to a new logistics provider and the closure of unprofitable stores.