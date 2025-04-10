Wolford executive board member Ralf Polito extends stay

Austrian apparel company Wolford AG is emphasising continuity in its leadership team. The Management Board mandate of chief operating officer (COO) Ralf Polito has been extended until December 31, 2025, the company, which belongs to the Chinese fashion group Lanvin Group, announced in an ad-hoc release on Thursday.

Polito will thus continue to form the two-person Management Board together with Domenico Giordano. The duo is supported by Andrea Rossi, global chief financial officer (CFO), who was also appointed interim general manager in January following the resignation of CEO Regis Rimbert.

The former Eterna executive Polito joined the Wolford Management Board as COO in April 2023. His original mandate had been limited to two years.