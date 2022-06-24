Wolford names Doina Ciobanu as new brand sustainability advisor

Luxury skinwear and hosiery brand Wolford has appointed influencer and fashion sustainability advocate Doina Ciobanu as the company’s new brand sustainability advisor.

Ciobanu will report directly to Wolford’s chief commercial officer Silvia Azzali and will be tasked with further developing and communicating the brand’s sustainability strategy, such as the brand’s durable, recycled, and biodegradable creations, while also increasing awareness on social media.

Wolford states the move is indicative of its ongoing pledge to a “more conscientious fashion future”. Ciobanu’s role will be to direct the brand’s image in all activities related to aspects of its sustainable development, including proposing new product ideas and communication strategies to “amplify Wolford’s leadership in the sector of sustainability”.

In a statement, Wolford said that Moldovan-born influencer Ciobanu was a “natural choice” due to her direct approach and deep understanding of sustainability issues as she is a “new breed of environmentalist, boldly using social platforms to highlight the positive, sustainable changes which the fashion industry need undertake”.

Ciobanu has more than 1 million followers on Instagram and has become an expert in the sustainability consultancy sector, as well as designing several successful collections of sustainable jewellery and handbags. In addition, Ciobanu is also an ambassador for the No More Plastic Foundation and has previously acted as an ambassador for the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Doina Ciobanu to lead sustainable strategies at Wolford

Commenting on the appointment, Azzali said: “We are so excited that Doina has joined our team. We have strived ever so hard to create real sustainability in skinwear and we chose her because she’s a strong and unique influencer that dominates social media on this challenging yet critical moment, her collaboration will communicate to consumers our essential mission and take our successes to another level.”

Wolford states that one of its sustainable strategies is to convert 50 percent of its items into sustainable products by 2025 by gradually turning them into biodegradable or recyclable products through the Cradle-to-Cradle approach. In April 2019, Wolford was the first and only company in the textile and apparel industry to receive the prestigious Cradle to Cradle Gold certification for the development of environmentally-friendly products.

The skinwear and hosiery brand add that one of its most ambitious goals is to gradually reduce the use of fossil fuel-based fibres and embrace the challenge of developing new green fibres. Such as the development of its net tights made from Econyl yarns, which are obtained from fishing nets and other nylon wastes sourced from the ocean and landfills.

Wolford states it is looking to replace 50 percent of its polyamide and elastane yarns, currently comprising 64 percent and 15 percent of the total yarns purchased by the brand on an annual basis, respectively, with recyclable or biodegradable polyamide and elastane yarns.

In addition, the skinwear brand is also gradually switching to environmentally-friendly packaging, in 2020, the brand introduced FSC-certified cardboard for half of its packaging.

Ciobanu added: “Few companies have been as successful as Wolford at bringing sustainability innovation to the core of their activities. Wolford’s technological lead, particularly in regard to their sustainable yarn innovation, is something I look forward to building upon – utilising sustainable fabrics to create new product design and spearhead consumer awareness around is something I’m deeply passionate about. I’m very proud that they have chosen me to represent these crucial common values and look forward to rising to the challenge.”