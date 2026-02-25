Wolford promotes Marco Pozzo to CEO

Austrian apparel provider Wolford has appointed a new chief executive officer. The company, which is part of the Chinese fashion group Lanvin Group, announced on Wednesday that its supervisory board has appointed Marco Pozzo as CEO and chairman of the executive board, effective March 1.

Pozzo has gained management experience at renowned companies such as Ermenegildo Zegna and Alessi throughout his career. He has been a member of Wolford's executive board since last summer, previously holding the position of deputy CEO.

The promotion was decided “based on Marco Pozzo's performance since he began working for Wolford AG,” according to a statement. As a member of the executive board, Pozzo “initiated and supervised essential restructuring measures and initiatives to strengthen customer confidence, and supported the implementation of strategic priorities”. The term of his existing board appointment remains unchanged and will end on July 7, 2028, the apparel provider explained.

The CEO position at Wolford had been vacant since Regis Rimbert left the company in January 2025.