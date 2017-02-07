Wolverine Worldwide announces senior executive appointments

Wolverine Worldwide has announced the appointment of Todd Spaletto to the position of President of the Wolverine Outdoor and Lifestyle Group and Jim Zwiers to the position of Executive Vice President. Both roles will report directly to Blake Krueger, Wolverine Worldwide's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President.

"Todd is one of the best brand builders in the industry with a proven track record as a growth driver and strategic thought leader. He possesses a deep understanding of consumers and knows how to deliver product innovation and compelling marketing," Krueger said in a statement, adding, “Jim Zwiers is one of our most seasoned executives, and he will lead this transformation effort – building on the strong foundation of our operating model.”

Todd Spaletto joins as President at Wolverine Worldwise

The company said, as President of the Wolverine Outdoor and Lifestyle Group, Spaletto will lead the growth of the Merrell, Chaco, CAT, Hush Puppies, and Sebago brands around the world. He brings 23 years of experience in branded apparel and footwear and most recently served as president of The North Face brand at VF Corp., where he led the growth of this industry-leading global brand for six years. Previously, he held various senior leadership roles both with The North Face and JanSport.

In the newly created position of Executive Vice President, Jim Zwiers will now lead the company's key strategic transformation initiatives. A 19-year veteran of Wolverine Worldwide, he has held numerous and increasingly significant leadership roles across the organization.

"During this past year, we were laser-focused on operational excellence," Krueger said, adding, "This work paid off in the fourth quarter of 2016, helping the company deliver revenue and adjusted earnings per share in line with our expectations. Looking ahead, our new strategic platform, the Wolverine Way Forward, is focused on driving future growth by better aligning Wolverine Worldwide with today's consumer and global marketplace.”

Picture:Facebook/Merrell