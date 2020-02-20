Wolverine Worldwide announces two leadership appointments

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has announced the appointment of Joelle Grunberg as Global President of Sperry and the appointment of Tom Kennedy as Global President of the Wolverine brand. The company said in a statement that Grunberg joins Wolverine Worldwide from Lacoste, where she served as president and CEO of North and Central America, while Kennedy has spent the last three years in Boston leading Sperry, and will return to Michigan for his new role with the Wolverine brand, in addition to overseeing the company’s licensing group and becoming a member of its acquisitions team.

“Joelle is a seasoned leader with skills in global, consumer-focused businesses and deep expertise in fashion, apparel, footwear and accessories,” said Blake W. Krueger, Chairman, CEO and President of Wolverine Worldwide.

Joelle Grunberg and Tom Kennedy named global presidents of Sperry and Wolverine brands

Grunberg, the company added, graduated in 1993 from ESSEC MBA in France and has since had a wide-ranging and successful career in footwear, apparel, and other branded consumer goods, as well as in consulting and accounting. Recently, she was named as one of the top 20 female executives in the retail industry by the Women in Retail Leadership Circle. Before Lacoste, she worked for the Celio Group Inc., Louis Pion-Royal Quartz, McKinsey & Company and Ernst & Young.

Kennedy, the company further said, joined Wolverine Worldwide in 2015 as president of apparel and accessories, before taking the helm of Sperry in 2017. In addition to his new role with the Wolverine brand, Kennedy will also take on leadership of the company’s licensing group and join the mergers and acquisitions team, focusing on apparel and accessories opportunities.

“We look forward to Tom Kennedy returning to Michigan after his success with Sperry. Tom is a strategic merchant and leader with extensive apparel experience, which will be instrumental in helping the Wolverine brand expand its product lines and scope,” said Todd Spaletto, President of the Wolverine Michigan Group that includes the Wolverine brand.

Picture:Facebook/Sperry