Wolverine Worldwide appoints first Chief Merchant Officer

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has announced the addition of veteran merchandising and branding expert Angelo Ng as the company’s first-ever Chief Merchant Officer. The company said in a statement that Ng brings more than 25 years of merchandising, sourcing and marketing experience from a variety of apparel, footwear and accessories brands.

“We’re thrilled to add Angelo to our leadership team,” said Blake W. Krueger, Chairman, CEO and President of Wolverine Worldwide, adding, “We believe his passion and strategic vision, as well as his global industry experience, will be instrumental as we continue to pursue our Global Growth Agenda.”

The company added that over the course of 18 years, Ng held multiple merchandising roles of increasing responsibility for both the Levi’s and Dockers brands in Europe, America and Asia. Most recently, he served as vice president of Levi’s men’s, collections, collaborations and accessories merchandising. Prior to joining Levi’s, Ng held various managerial roles in both merchandising and sourcing at Nike Europe.

Ng has worked across Europe, gaining experience in design, sourcing, sales, athletic apparel and more, before overseeing three factories in the United Kingdom. In this newly created role at Wolverine, the company said, Ng will lead the merchandising growth strategy and innovation roadmap for the portfolio of brands. Ng will focus on aligning consumer insights, market intelligence, advanced concepts, trends and strategy to support Wolverine’s Global Growth Agenda.

“I was attracted to Wolverine because of the company’s brand portfolio, demonstrated success and incredible team. I look forward to establishing the merchant mindset and acumen to drive accelerated growth and to further establish Wolverine as a market-leading footwear and apparel company,” added Ng.

Picture credit: PRNewsfoto/Wolverine World Wide, Inc.