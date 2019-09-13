Wolverine Worldwide names Chris Hufnagel as Global Brand President of Merrell

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has appointed Chris Hufnagel as Global Brand President of Merrell, the largest brand within its portfolio. The company said in a statement that a 10-year veteran of Wolverine, Hufnagel most recently served as global brand president of Cat Footwear. In his new role, Hufnagel will continue reporting to Todd Spaletto, President of the Wolverine Michigan Group.

“Chris took aggressive action to help the Cat Footwear team rapidly evolve its growth and go-to-market strategies,” said Spaletto, adding, “His demonstrated collaboration and partnerships within Wolverine, coupled with deep apparel and lifestyle brand experience, make him an ideal fit to build on the strong foundation already in place at Merrell.”

During his tenure at Wolverine, Hufnagel has also served as president of consumer direct, senior vice president and head of corporate strategy, and co-chief transformation officer for the Wolverine Way Forward initiative. In addition, the company said, he started Wolverine’s consumer insights and market intelligence function and, before joining the company, held leadership roles at Under Armour, the Gap, and Abercrombie & Fitch. He is a member of the Grand Rapids Symphony’s board of directors, the Grand Rapids Art Museum’s board of trustees and the President’s Advisory Council at Alma College.

“I’m excited to join the team as we work together to build amazing products, tell compelling stories, drive accelerated growth around the world, and continue helping everyone experience the power of the trail,” added Hufnagel.

Picture:Facebook/Merrell