Wolverine Worldwide president Todd Spaletto steps down

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has announced that Todd Spaletto will be resigning as president of the Wolverine Group on or before May 30.

“His departure is not based on any disagreement with the company relating to its operations, policies or practices,” noted the Rockford, Michigan-based footwear manufacturer via a regulatory filing.

The two parties entered into a separation agreement, providing Spiletto with cash severance payments amounting to eighteen weeks of his base salary. These will be paid in equal installments on a bi-weekly payroll schedule. Restrictions on solicitation and hiring of company employees have also been imposed until May 31, 2022.

Spaletto joined Wolverine Worldwide as president of Wolverine Outdoor and Lifestyle Group in February 2017, overseeing brands like Merrel, Chaco, Cat, Hush Puppies and Sebago. When Wolverine Worldwide reorganized into two operating segments in 2019, Spaletto also became president of the Wolverine Michigan group.

Prior to joining Wolverine Worldwide, Spaletto occupied the role of president for The North Face at VF Corp., where he contributed to the brand’s growth for six years. Before that, he held senior leadership roles both with The North Face and Jansport.

The company’s other segment, Wolverine Boston Group, owns brands including Keds, Saucony, Sperry Top-Sider, the Stride Rite licensed business, as well as the kids footwear business of Cat, Hush Puppies, Keds, Merrell, Saucony and Sperry.