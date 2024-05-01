Wolverine Worldwide promotes Dave Latchana to chief legal officer

Wolverine Worldwide has appointed Dave Latchana as chief legal officer and corporate secretary, with oversight of the company’s legal, compliance, corporate communications, risk management, ESG and security and loss prevention functions.

Latchana, the company said, has been at Wolverine Worldwide for nearly 16 years, joining Wolverine Worlwide in 2008 as corporate counsel. He then served as associate general counsel and assistant secretary, working closely with the company’s management team and board of directors across a broad range of legal and business issues.

“Having served in senior positions in legal, human resources, risk management, and corporate communications over his nearly 16-year tenure with the Company, Dave understands our business, our industry and our opportunities incredibly well. We look forward to continuing to benefit from his deep knowledge and significant legal and industry expertise as we execute our transformation plan,” said Chris Hufnagel, president and CEO of Wolverine Worldwide.

Latchana next spent three years as vice president of executive compensation, global benefits and corporate communications from 2021 to 2024, and since January 2024 he has been interim general counsel.

“I am honoured to be named chief legal officer and corporate secretary at such an important time, and to continue growing my career here at Wolverine Worldwide,” added Latchana.