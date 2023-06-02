Wolverine Worldwide taps new president amid wider leadership changes

Wolverine Worldwide has announced a number of changes to its leadership team, including Chris Hufnagel as new company president.

Company veteran Hufnagel has spent the last 14 years at the business, most recently serving as president of the company’s Active Group, and previously serving as global brand president of Cat Footwear.

Hufnagel has also previously held senior positions at a number of big-name fashion brands including Under Armour, Gap, and Abercrombie & Fitch.

In his new role, Hufnagel is tasked with leading and driving strategy across the company’s portfolio of footwear brands, as well as leading the company’s consumer marketing and insights teams.

“I’m thrilled to become Wolverine Worldwide’s next president,” Hufnagel said in a statement.

“I look forward to working with our incredible team across our amazing portfolio of brands to drive sustainable growth for the company - leading with product innovation and building even stronger connections with our consumers around the world,” he said.

Top changes at Merrell, Saucony

Wolverine Worldwide also announced the appointment of Janice Tennant as global brand president of Merrell and Rob Griffiths as global brand president of Saucony.

Tennant joined Wolverine Worldwide as chief marketing officer of Cat Footwear in 2018, and since 2020 has held the same role at Merrell.

Griffiths joined Wolverine Worldwide in 2013 and since 2021 has served as managing director of the company’s EMEA business.

Commenting on the two appointments, Hoffman said: “Merrell and Saucony are two of the brands we believe have the largest global growth potential within the portfolio, and we intend to focus our efforts and investments on these key brands.

“I’m extremely excited to promote Janice and Rob, and I am confident these strong, experienced leaders will help drive our global strategy and position Wolverine Worldwide for long-term success.”