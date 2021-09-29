Women's plus-size brand Torrid appoints new board member

US plus-size womenswear brand Torrid has appointed Rico Nikolov to its board of directors as an independent director.

Nikolov is the founder and CEO of outsourced customer and back-office solutions provider GGA Solutions. Earlier in her career, she was CEO of US personal lines insurance distributor Confie Seguros.

“We are pleased to welcome Valeria to the board as she brings knowledge and expertise in marketing and strategic planning as well as people management in consumer-facing businesses,” said Stefan Kaluzny, chair of the Torrid board of directors.

“We look forward to her insights and contributions as we continue to work with the management team to advance the strategic growth initiatives over the next several years.”

Nikolov commented: “I am honored to join the Torrid Board as I have great admiration for the incredible impact the Company has made on the customers it serves. Together with my fellow directors and the leadership team, I am excited to help Torrid continue to deliver on its mission every day.”

Torrid is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories targeting the 25-40-year-old age group, with sizes from 10 to 30.