Wood Wood brings in menswear designer from Samsøe Samsøe

Danish fashion brand Wood Wood has appointed Gitte Wetter as head of design for menswear. The brand, which was recently rescued from bankruptcy by DK Company, also announced that Morten Dybdahl will take the lead as brand director. According to his profile on the career network Linkedin, he has been in this position since the takeover in April.

While Dybdahl will be responsible for the leadership and day-to-day management of Wood Wood, Wetter will be responsible for the label's menswear offering in close collaboration with creative director and co-founder Brian SS Jensen. In her role, she will ensure the continued development of the two lines under the Wood Wood brand, the Mainline and Double A by Wood Wood, according to the statement.

Wetter is moving to Wood Wood from the Copenhagen brand Samsøe Samsøe, where she worked as a menswear designer for over 15 years, according to her Linkedin profile.