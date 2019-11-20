Woolrich adds international executives

Woolrich, the oldest manufacturer of outdoor wear in the United States, has added to its international executive team. The company has poached Federico Manno from VF Corp. as their new general manager of global direct-to-consumer and digital key accounts. Manno's new role is part of the growth strategy put in place by L-GAM, which acquired a majority stake in Woolrich and appointed Steffano Saccone CEO in July.

This newly created role will see Manno developing building the brand's multichannel direct-to-consumer business and growing global digital accounts. In his previous role at VF, Manno was e-commerce and global digital marketing director for The North Face.

Woolrich has also hired Gaetano Coccopalmeri as their new sales director export. In this newly created role he will oversee the Scandinavian, Eastern European, Russian, and Asian markets. Previously Coccopalmeri at VF/Napapijri as global sales director distributors & travel retail.