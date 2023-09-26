Worldly, formerly Higg Co, taps new finance chief

Data insights platform Worldly, formerly known as Higg Co, has appointed Francois Thrower as its new chief finance officer (CFO) as the company looks to accelerate its “growth and impact”.

Tha San Francisco-based company said Thrower’s “extensive financial expertise and strategic experience are invaluable assets, positioning him to help spearhead Worldly's upward scale”.

Thrower has over 20 years of experience across strategic management consulting positions and financial leadership roles at various software as a service (SaaS) companies.

He started his new role at Worldly in August, according to LinkedIn, joining from US human resources company Fond, where he spent over seven years as chief operating officer and CFO.

Commenting on his appointment in a statement, Thrower said: “Worldly stands at the forefront of the industry with its sustainability intelligence platform and its focus on providing businesses the insights they need to deepen social and environmental sustainability in the apparel and consumer goods sectors.

“I am keen to fuel this progress, contributing my expertise to elevate Worldly to unparalleled heights.”

Thrower’s appointment comes at a time of change at Wordly, which rebranded earlier this year as it expanded its product range beyond the Higg Index suite of tools, which was developed by the Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC).

The Higg Index is a suite of tools for the standardized measurement of value chain sustainability in the apparel and footwear industries.