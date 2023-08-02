Xero Shoes chief product officer to retire in September

Xero Shoes, which manufactures comfortable, lightweight, performance and casual footwear, has confirmed that its chief product officer Dennis Driscoll is retiring from the footwear and sporting goods industry after 44 years.

Driscoll, who has worked at several major companies, including Crocs, Doc Martens, and Converse, will retire in September.

During his tenure at Xero Shoes, Driscoll revolutionised the brand’s minimalist footwear line into more than 40 performance and casual styles of shoes, boots, and sandals, expanding beyond Xero Shoes’ flagship DIY sandal kits featured on Shark Tank.

From when he joined in 2012 to 2022, Xero Shoes has grown 58 percent (CAGR) to 48.7 million US dollars in net revenue, and he was the sole product designer and developer for his first six years and the line builder and merchandiser for his first eight years.

Steven Sashen, chief executive and co-founder of Xero Shoes, said in a statement: “When I think of all the lucky things that have enabled Xero Shoes to become what it is today, at the top of the list Is our chance meeting with Dennis.

“He has been a mentor, a sounding board, a creative inspiration, a trusted friend, and the backbone of our product. There are now over one million people worldwide who have benefited from what Dennis has done. They, and we, are forever grateful.”

Michael Pao replaces Driscoll as the chief product officer. He starts on July 24. Pao has previously worked in global product management and merchandising with Puma, Crocs, Clarks, and Timberland.