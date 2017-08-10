Yasmin Sewell joins Farfetch

Farfetch has appointed former Style.com fashion director Yasmin Sewell as vice president of style and creative.

In the newly created role, Sewell will lead the global editorial and creative teams and be responsible for overseeing all content and overall styling direction on the e-commerce platform. She will report to John Veichmanis, chief marketing officer.

The news of the appointment follows Farfetch’s acquisition of Style.com from Condé Nast in June to create a “seamless editorial shopping experience from inspiration to shopping gratification with the publishing house”. Style.com was immediately folded into Farfetch.

Commenting on the appointment, Veichmanis, said: “Millennial customers have really connected with our proposition as the diversity of product on the platform massively appeals to their sense of individuality. Building on our recent content and commerce partnership with Condé Nast, we want to develop new and inventive creative formats that help our customers discover more of the wonderful product available at Farfetch.

“We’re so excited about Yasmin joining the team to lead our style and creative strategy as she shares our passion for innovative digital thinking and product discovery.”

Sewell added: "Farfetch is undoubtedly one of the most innovative companies in today’s retail landscape. I’ve known José since the beginning - we are past collaborators, and it is an honour for me to become a full-time part of everything Farfetch is creating now and even more so, all that is to come.

“This role is an exciting evolution for me, finding and fostering new design talent has been a particularly fulfilling part of my career to date, and I’m excited to extend this to the realm of directors, photographers, and creatives of all types.”

Farfetch, the brand and retail platform was founded by José Neves in 2008, it partners with over 700 luxury boutiques in 40 countries and shops to 190 countries worldwide with same day delivery in 10 cities. The retail group also consists of London boutique Browns, Black & White, a white label e-commerce solution for luxury retailers, and Store of The Future, retail solutions meant to connect the online and offline worlds.

Image: courtesy of Farfetch by Cris Fragkou