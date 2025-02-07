Yeezy and designer Gosha Rubchinskiy part ways

Fashion brand Yeezy will move forward without Russian designer Gosha Rubchinskiy. The designer announced on Instagram that he is ending his collaboration with the brand.

“I am incredibly grateful to Ye (formerly known as Kanye West and the founder of the brand, ed.) and the entire Yeezy team for this memorable experience - it's an experience that will always stay with me,” read the statement on Instagram.

Rubchinskiy joined Yeezy as head of design in 2023. His appointment followed a turbulent period for Yeezy, after founder Ye had made several anti-semitic remarks and publicly disparaged partner brands. Rubchinskiy's arrival was intended to mark a new chapter for Yeezy.

Prior to Yeezy, Rubchinskiy worked for his own label, at Adidas, and collaborated with Burberry, Diesel, and Levi’s. “As I move forward, I will continue to develop my creative vision and previous ideas, and explore new concepts in ways that resonate with me. I will share more soon about the upcoming relaunch of the Gosha Rubchinskiy brand.”