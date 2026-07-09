Yeti welcomes Damon Johnson as new director of B2B

Yeti Holdings, Inc., the American brand of outdoor recreation products, has hired Damon Johnson as its new director of B2B. According to his LinkedIn profile, Johnson will lead the corporate accounts channel for the brand, building and scaling B2B relationships with organizations across hospitality, entertainment, technology and OEM partnerships, among others.

"It’s a privilege to join a brand I’ve admired for a long time. I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited to work alongside an incredible team," Johnson said. He officially joined the company in June.

Before Yeti, Johnson has held leadership positions at HP and Harman International, leading their consumer audio divisions.

Yeti, based in Austin, Texas, specializes in outdoor products such as ice chests, vacuum-insulated stainless-steel drinkware, soft coolers, dry bags, and related accessories. In May, the company announced a growth of eight percent in sales during Q1 2026, and a boost of 19 percent in wholesale sales, its best quarterly performance in over three years.

Matt Reintjes, president and chief executive officer of Yeti, showed optimism about the brand's fiscal year.

Reintjes said in a statement at the time: "While particularly cautious ordering from our corporate partners across all global regions was a meaningful growth drag in the quarter, our results reflect the strength of our broader direct-to-consumer channels in both Drinkware and Coolers & Equipment.

"As we look forward, we are driving our strategic growth initiatives reaching new, large audiences of global enthusiasts, delivering core category expansion while scaling proven adjacencies and entering global markets with strong economics. The investments we’ve made over 20 years of building Yeti show up in earned, repeatable and disciplined growth supported by innovation, supply chain exibility, and broadening global capabilities. We are incredibly excited about the opportunities in front of us.”