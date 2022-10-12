YNAP appoints new regional general manager for Japan

Italian luxury retail group Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) has named Philippe Larrieu as its new regional general manager for Japan.

Larrieu joins from Clarins, where he was president and representative director for the company’s Japan business.

Earlier in his career, he held various management roles at brands including Chanel and L’Oréal.

In his new role, he will oversee the Japan business operations of YNAP’s brands, Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter, The Outnet, and Yoox.

He will report to the group’s chief regional officer Paolo Mascio.

Mascio said Larrieu’s “knowledge and expertise” will help YNAP “further deepen” its understanding of local customers as the Japan market continues to grow “rapidly”.

“His extensive experience in luxury and fashion retail management, marketing and e-commerce in the region will bring great value to YNAP,” Mascio said.

The news comes just a day after YNAP named Alison Loehnis as its new interim CEO, effective October 31.

Loehnis is currently the president of Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter and The Outnet following their merger with Yoox in 2015.