YNAP names Natalie Lee as new APAC general manager

Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) has appointed Natalie Lee as its new general manager for the Asia-Pacific region.

In her new role, Lee will oversee marketing, communications, personal shopping and commercial planning across all APAC countries outside of mainland China and Japan.

She joins the Italian luxury retailer from fashion resale platform Vestiaire Collective where she was president of the APAC market, turning the region into “a key hub”.

Earlier in her career, she spent stints at Korean e-commerce platform Coupang and Global Fashion Group-owned e-tailer Zalora.

“APAC is one of the fastest-growing online markets globally, making it one of the most exciting places in the world to be doing business,” said YNAP chief regional officer Paolo Mascio in a release.

He continued: “Natalie brings a wealth of experience in fashion e-commerce and has an exceptional understanding of the mindset and behaviours of APAC customers. We are excited to have her on board as we continue to strengthen our presence in the region.”