Yoox Net-a-Porter appoints Olivier Schaeffer as new global chief operating officer

Olivier Schaeffer is the new chief operating officer for the Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP). The company said in a statement that Schaeffer will lead all operations and technological activities on a global scale, starting May 21st. He will report to Federico Marchetti, CEO of the group. Born in France, Olivier was the global COO for Sephora, where he worked for 16 years.

“I am very happy to welcome Olivier to our team. We want to accelerate YNAP’s ambitious plans to grow globally. That’s why we asked Olivier to join us as Global COO. His decades of relevant experience are a perfect fit with our needs. Olivier will be a key asset to take us through this next phase of our growth”, said Marchetti in the statement.

Picture: courtesy of YNAP