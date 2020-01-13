Yoox Net-a-Porter names new Middle East CEO

Yoox Net-a-Porter has appointed Nisreen Shocair as the online luxury and fashion retailer’s new Middle East CEO.

In her new role, Nisreen will be responsible for driving and developing the next phase of the company’s strategy for the region, which will include further investment in personal shopping and client relations services as well as developments in local language mobile sites.

Nisreen joins from omnichannel fashion and beauty retailer HSE24, where she led the company’s merchandising, planning, supply chain and digital strategies. Prior to that, she worked for over ten years as president of Virgin Megastore, Middle East and North Africa.

Commenting on the new appointment in a statement, Yoox Net-a-Porter CEO Federico Marchetti, said: “The Middle East has always been a priority for us but when we decided to go big, we knew we needed the strongest possible partner. As we continue to deepen our joint venture with Mohamed Alabbar, we are boosting the team with top talent to lead the business. Thanks to her background, Nisreen understands the young, dynamic and mobile-focused Middle Eastern customer, making her an excellent fit for our business.”