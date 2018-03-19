Yours Clothing names Jonathan Wall as non-executive director

Yours Clothing, the UK’s fastest growing plus-size fashion retailer, has named Jonathan Wall as a non-executive director and will join the business on April 1.

Wall, who is also chief digital officer at Missguided, has been appointed to support the executive management team and chairman, Saeed Hatteea, in continuing to expand the Yours Clothing brand across channels both in the UK and internationally.

Andrew Killingsworth, founder and chief executive of Yours Clothing, said: “I am delighted that Jonathan has agreed to join Yours at such an exciting time in our development. His appointment is part of our ongoing commitment in adding expertise and experience to all levels of our business to support our clear growth strategy.

“With both stores and online growing fast both in the UK and internationally, I have no doubt that Jonathan's knowledge will be invaluable in helping the business achieve its significant potential.”

Wall, added: “I am delighted to be joining the Yours Clothing Board at this exciting time for the business. The team has already built a truly multi-channel retail business and I am confident that my digital and management experience will support the team in achieving further growth and success."

Yours Clothing operates through an omnichannel model, with 135 standalone stores in the UK and Ireland, international country-specific websites, 10 franchise stores in the Middle East, as well as wholesale. Its aim is to offer fashion for everyone regardless of size for both women and men.