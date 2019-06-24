Zadig & Voltaire names Arnaud Louet new CFO

Zadig & Voltaire has roped in the financial director of home goods chain Maisons du Monde to be its new Chief Financial Officer and deputy CEO, effective July 3, WWD reports.

“His career and experience in leading distribution actors as well as high-growth brands are key assets for our development”, Zadig & Voltaire CEO Jean-Jacques Guevel is quoted as saying.

Prior to joining Maisons du Monde in 2014, Louet served as CFO of Flow Group and another furniture chain, Conforama.

Zadig & Voltaire recorded a sales growth of 59 percent and a turnover of 400 million US dollars in 2018.