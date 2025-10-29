Zalando appoints new chief financial officer

Anna Dimitrova is taking on the role of chief financial officer (CFO) at Zalando. Dimitrova will assume responsibility for finance and corporate governance in this position from January 1, 2026, Zalando announced on Wednesday.

She brings over 20 years of extensive expertise in finance and strategic experience. Dimitrova also has a proven track record of leading large, cross-functional teams and implementing international transformations.

“Anna brings broad expertise in finance as well as a strategic mindset. She has impressively demonstrated her leadership qualities in managing large, cross-functional teams and has successfully driven transformations,” said Kelly Bennett, chairman of the Zalando supervisory board. “She is the ideal addition to our strong management board and will seize the great opportunities in this industry together with the excellent Zalando teams.”

Dimitrova to take over from co-CEO Schröder

At Zalando, Dimitrova succeeds David Schröder, who has been serving as interim CFO since March. He will now be able to focus again on his role as co-CEO following the transition. Schröder took over the finance department after the departure of chief financial officer Sandra Dembeck, whose contract expired in February. In April, Dembeck moved to Kik parent company Tengelmann Twenty-One KG, where she assumed the CFO position.

Dimitrova is expected to play a crucial role in further strengthening the company's financial foundation, accelerating scalable growth, and driving long-term, significant value creation, according to the announcement.

Currently, she is the group CFO for the German telecommunications company Deutsche Glasfaser. Previously, she held various roles at a British telecommunications company, including CFO of its German subsidiary and group financial controller.

Zalando reports 7.3 percent sales increase in Q2

The Berlin-based online fashion retailer achieved growth in sales and earnings in the second quarter, with results published in August. Group sales amounted to 2.84 billion euros, an increase of 7.3 percent compared to the same period last year. The reported net profit was 96.6 million euros, which was 0.9 percent above the previous year's level.

“Zalando proves that Europe can produce growth companies for the digital age,” said Dimitrova. “I look forward to working with everyone at Zalando to accelerate our growth, drive margin expansion, and continue to increase cash flow.”