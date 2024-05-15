Zalando appoints new general manager for sports

European fashion and lifestyle e-tailer Zalando has appointed Nina Graf-Vlachy as its new general manager for sports to support the expansion of its sports lifestyle proposition.

Graf-Vlachy, who was with sportswear brand Puma for over a decade and served as their managing director of central Europe, will start at Zalando in August and report to Martin Rost, senior vice president of customer propositions.

The role has been specifically created to enable “an even stronger and more holistic approach to the sports category,” explained the brand, following its updated strategy released in March focusing on expanding into lifestyle propositions.

Updates to the sports customer experience have included the introduction of inspirational editorial content, such as interviews with athletes in the sports hub, and the addition of brands such as Lululemon, Hoka and On.

Commenting on the appointment, Rost said in a statement: “We are excited that Nina is joining our team, as she has tremendous experience in the sports industry and will help us with expanding sports even more as a lifestyle proposition.

“As the year of sports is in full swing at Zalando with major sporting events happening in Europe, Nina’s arrival couldn't be more timely in this regard. I’m very much looking forward to working with her on turning sports on Zalando into the leading destination for sports enthusiasts in Europe.”

Graf-Vlachy added: “Zalando’s strategic direction is exciting for me as Sports plays a prominent part in it. I am happy to bring in my experience and industry knowledge and join Zalando to lead the team on this journey to build up the Sports proposition for customers, in partnerships with brands.”