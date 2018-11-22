Zalando appoints two new vice presidents

Zalando, a German online marketplace selling fashion, footwear and accessories has appointed Sara Diez as Vice President for womenswear and Andreas Roedl, Vice President for menswear.

Announcing their appointment, the company said in a statement: “We are happy to confirm that Sara Diez and Andreas Roedl have recently joined Zalando as our new Vice Presidents for womenswear and menswear respectively. Together with their teams, they are responsible for content, buying and merchandising for their respective categories.”

According to their LinkedIn profiles, while Diez joined Zalando from Nike EMEA, where she served as senior buying director for almost six years, Roedl, before joining Zalando, was associated with PVH Corp as ecommerce director.

Picture:Facebook/Zalando