Zalando has announced that its co-CEO Rubin Ritter is stepping down from the company at the next annual general meeting (AGM) in 2021.

Ritter’s contract was due to end in November 2023.

Founders Robert Gentz and David Schneider will continue to lead the German retail giant as co-CEOs following Ritter’s departure.

Cristina Stenbeck, chairperson of the supervisory board, recognizes Ritter’s “commitment, strategic clarity and decisive leadership” in a short statement.