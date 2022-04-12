Zalando taps new SVP of corporate development

German fashion retailer Zalando has named Padmaja Bommareddy as its new senior vice president of corporate development.

In her new role, Bommareddy will be responsible for “identifying and executing on opportunities for the company that will help Zalando deliver on the existing platform strategy and beyond”.

Padmaja joins from US retail giant Walmart where she helped lead the company’s apparel omnichannel strategy.

Zalando said Padmaja, who has worked across Europe, Asia and the US, will bring an “important global perspective to the role”.

“We are delighted to welcome Padmaja to our team,” said Zalando co-CEO Robert Gentz. “We are looking forward to working together on exploring new opportunities to further elevate our services and offerings and grow the company.”