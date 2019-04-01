Zalora names Silvia Thom as new Chief Technology Officer

Online fashion retailer Zalora has appointed Silvia Thom as Chief Technology Officer. The company said, she is taking over from Karthik Subramanian who will move on to assume the Global CTO role in Zalora’s parent company, Global Fashion Group.

“During this time of accelerated growth for Zalora, we decided to look within the organization to entrust the duty of ushering Zalora’s next chapter of innovation and growth. I am confident that with Silvia at the helm of our Tech team, ZALORA will continue to give fashion consumers in Asia, the best online and seamless shopping experience,” said Gunjan Soni, Zalora’s CEO in a statement.

Prior to her appointment as CTO, the company added, Thom was senior director of product management & engineering, responsible for product engineering across the regional Zalora tech portfolio. Zalora further said that Thom has an excellent track-record of delivering difficult technology projects including most of the tech innovations on the app, operations, customer-retention and customer experience.

“I am extremely excited about leading our amazing engineering team through the next phase of growth at Zalora. Together, we will continue to deliver the best shopping experience to our customers and drive innovation as the number #1 tech platform for fashion in South East Asia,” added Thom.

Thom has a degree in Business Administration from the University of Saarland and brings 13 years of experience having held several tech leadership roles at fast-growth companies including beauty subscription service, Glossybox and Sellaband, a music crowd-funding platform, where she was country manager for Japan before joining Zalora in February 2013.

