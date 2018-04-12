Zenith appoints global commerce director

Media agency Zenith has appointed former John Lewis exec Cassandra Stevens to the newly created role as global commerce director, as it looks to offer and to help clients integrate their marketing and sales activities while developing profitable partnerships with online retailers.

Stevens will be based in Zenith’s global headquarters in London and will report to Benoit Cacheux, global head of digital and innovation. Her role will be to work across Zenith’s portfolio of global clients helping them to navigate the opportunities and complexities of commerce, ensuring that their brand experience activities along the consumer journey have a positive impact on sales and ultimately drive growth.

Her remit will be to define Zenith’s overall direction in commerce services, and will be responsible for taking charge of building individual commerce roadmaps for Zenith’s clients, including the development of co-op marketing strategies with retailers, as well as helping Zenith’s markets to develop leading commerce solutions.

Stevens will also work closely with Publicis Media’s newly launched global commerce practice, which provides a comprehensive capability spanning commerce strategy, media and marketplace investment, as well as content and merchandising, to deliver Zenith’s commerce offer.

Commenting on her new role, Stevens said: “With the increase of data and tech platforms, brands have a unique opportunity to attribute sales throughout the full consumer journey and to manage how their products are presented and sold online.

“As the ROI agency, Zenith is ideally placed to help revolutionise the way brands work with online retailers and develop profitable commerce strategies.”

Stevens started her career at Zenith, working on Chase’s digital business at the New York office. In 2011, she moved to London to join Zenith’s global digital team, working on Nestlé and Toyota, and in 2016 she become senior digital marketing manager at retailer John Lewis.

Cacheux, added: “The retail landscape is changing at a fast pace and online commerce is benefitting from huge innovation right now. Zenith’s new commerce offering will enable brands to take full advantage of this as part of their integrated communications activities, and with her digital experience on both agency and client side, Cassandra is ideally placed to lead our activities in this area.”