Zia Zareem-Slade appointed managing director at Paul Smith

British heritage brand Paul Smith has appointed Zia Zareem-Slade as its new managing director. Zareem-Slade transitions to the independent fashion house from her most recent role as chief executive officer of British jewellery brand Annoushka.

The appointment, effective May 2026, marks a strategic addition to the Paul Smith executive team. Zareem-Slade announced the move via a professional social media platform LinkedIn, noting that the business is built on “curiosity, originality, and a healthy refusal to take itself too seriously.”

Strategic leadership and retail expertise

Zareem-Slade brings extensive experience in the luxury and high-end retail sectors to the London-based company. Prior to her two-year tenure at Annoushka, she served as chief creative officer at Hauser & Wirth for over two years.

Her professional background includes significant roles at major British retailers. Zareem-Slade spent nearly eight years at Fortnum & Mason as customer experience director.

She also previously held the position of head of online at Selfridges. These roles highlight a career focused on customer insight and digital strategy within the premium market.

Experience in digital transformation

Before moving into leadership roles at luxury houses, Zareem-Slade developed a robust background in E-commerce and experience planning. She served as E-commerce manager at MFI UK LTD for five years starting in 2000.

Following this, she spent over five years at EMC Consulting, formerly known as Conchango, where she advised major clients including River Island and Tesco.com. Her expertise in customer journeys and digital integration aligns with the current industry focus on omnichannel excellence.

Zareem-Slade continues to serve as a non executive director for Bold Tendencies Community Interest Company, a role she has held since November 2020. Her move to Paul Smith comes as the brand continues to operate as one of the few remaining large-scale independent fashion businesses in the UK.