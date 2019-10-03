Fashionunited
 
Zoe Turner named creative director of St. John

Kristopher Fraser
British designer Zoe Turner has been named creative director of Irvine, California-based brand St. John. In her new role Turner will oversee the brand's ready-to-wear collections, retail environments and media presence.

The designer has a very impressive resume, having held stints at Christian Dior Couture, Alberta Ferretti, and Max Mara. She spent eight months freelancing at St. John before being bumped up to full-time, and now taking on the creative director role.

Turner's first collection for the brand will be for fall/winter 2020. She is currently in the process of relocating to Los Angeles from her homes in Paris and outside of Milan.

