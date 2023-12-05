A Look into Affiliate Marketing with Wires Uncrossed

In recent years, the fashion industry has increasingly relied on digital and affiliate marketing to broaden its customer base and increase sales and engagement. To help adjust to these new opportunities, innovative companies, such as Clickwire, have emerged to provide affiliate publishers with advanced tools and solutions that increase productivity and revenue.

Clickwire, based in Utrecht, is set to launch in January 2024 as a platform that provides education on technologies that are used in the fashion industry and other industries but are not yet well understood. The company is dedicated to creating a cyberspace that helps professionals in the business to better understand these technologies.

Social media has provided fashion brands with new ways to promote their products, interact with customers, and generate sales. In this landscape, affiliate marketing has become a powerful tool for increasing visibility and driving sales. The podcast, Wires Uncrossed, hosted by Luisa Garcia-Amaya, delves into affiliate marketing tactics, digital advertising techniques, social media trends, and content strategies that can be of great use throughout your marketing journey. In the latest episode, we get a glimpse behind the scenes of influencers, how they run their business, and make a living doing what they love.

The Latin Experience, a group of well-established influencers led by Claudia, Enrique, and Manuel, share their insights and experiences on how they have succeeded in this highly competitive and dynamic industry. They also discuss what it takes to succeed as an influencer in the competitive affiliate marketing landscape and what it's like to have created a business and run it as influencers with a strong community by their side.

Listen to the Podcast here: